Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,494,947. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.