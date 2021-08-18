Choate Investment Advisors Sells 80 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.42. 7,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,033. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

