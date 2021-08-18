Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Chubb stock opened at $184.71 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

