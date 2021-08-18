CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 33,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$626,705.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 1,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,065.00.

On Monday, August 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,650.00.

On Monday, July 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

On Monday, July 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,700.00.

Shares of MBA traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.70. 21,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,448. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.21. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

