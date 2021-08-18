Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.42 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $9.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.56. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

XEC opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -183.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,314,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

