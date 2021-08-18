Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0157

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $31.43 million and $340,284.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00057869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.50 or 0.00841870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00100939 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

