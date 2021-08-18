Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $396.38. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.