Cipher Price Hits $0.0016 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $121,863.75 and approximately $125,300.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cipher has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00409496 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001388 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.77 or 0.00977560 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

