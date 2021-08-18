Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 376,255 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 560.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,255 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 204,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of WIT opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

