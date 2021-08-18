Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,360 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,734 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

