Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $186.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.39. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

