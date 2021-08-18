Citigroup Increases First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $28.50

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.
NYSE FA opened at $23.06 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
