Citigroup Increases First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $28.50

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

NYSE FA opened at $23.06 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

