Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,095. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.35.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.