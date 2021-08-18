Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 2.5% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. 47,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,355. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

