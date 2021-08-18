Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,254 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 224.9% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 45.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $103.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

