Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,418 shares of company stock worth $4,422,328. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. 39,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,358,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

