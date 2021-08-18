Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,330,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS remained flat at $$48.31 during trading on Wednesday. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,850. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $49.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48.

