Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 535.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,043 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT remained flat at $$26.83 during trading on Wednesday. 2,623,753 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70.

