Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,112. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $147.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

