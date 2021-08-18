Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,267,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. 3,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,600. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

