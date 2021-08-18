Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after buying an additional 30,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 324,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,256,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,610. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.66.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.