Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of YOU opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

