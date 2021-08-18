Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 814,460 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 272,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,992,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.