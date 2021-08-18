Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.24. 18,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $453.78. The stock has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

