Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,384,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 4,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,088. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.85. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

