Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.05. 65,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $347.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

