Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,778 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,245,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 203,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,244. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17.

