Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.50 and last traded at $183.50. 1,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.59.

About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

