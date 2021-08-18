Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.29. 127,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,328,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several brokerages have commented on CDE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $91,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

