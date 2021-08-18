Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $319.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

