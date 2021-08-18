Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.