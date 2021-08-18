Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after purchasing an additional 393,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,237,000 after acquiring an additional 147,091 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

