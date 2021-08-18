Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,719.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,046.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHN stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.