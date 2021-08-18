Collective Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Collective has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Collective has a market cap of $363,609.34 and approximately $283,846.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00863241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00048130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104424 BTC.

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

