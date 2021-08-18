Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,939,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

