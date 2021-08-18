Comparing Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) & Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hywin and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Barings BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Barings BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Hywin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Hywin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Barings BDC 117.79% 6.79% 2.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hywin and Barings BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $181.49 million 1.04 $14.99 million N/A N/A Barings BDC $71.03 million 7.47 $8.18 million $0.64 17.30

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Summary

Barings BDC beats Hywin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others. The company was founded by Garland S. Tucker III, Brent P.W. Burgess, Steven C. Lilly, Cary B. Nordan and David F. Parker on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

