Comparing Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and CM Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 12.78 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -85.16 CM Life Sciences N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A

CM Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health and CM Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 15 0 2.94 CM Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $68.69, suggesting a potential upside of 46.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of CM Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and CM Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -27.56% -88.34% -24.64% CM Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CM Life Sciences Company Profile

CM Life Sciences, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

