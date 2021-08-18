Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,505 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CPG traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,500.50 ($19.60). 2,264,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,526.13. The company has a market cap of £26.77 billion and a PE ratio of -74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

