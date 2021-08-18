Compass Point Cuts Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target to $13.00

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSFE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

PSFE opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares during the last quarter.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

