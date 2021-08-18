COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports.
COMS stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.
COMSovereign Company Profile
See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.