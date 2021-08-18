Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,510 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.55. 40,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,565. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

