Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Up 7.2%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.25. 1,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 92,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.