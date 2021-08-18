Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Up 7.2%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.25. 1,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 92,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.
Separately, CICC Research began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
