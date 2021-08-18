Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,129. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

