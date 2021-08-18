Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $217.28

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.28 and last traded at $217.28, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.28.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.34. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

