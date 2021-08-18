Constellation Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.88 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $343.06 million and $5.88 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.55 or 0.00851599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00103731 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

