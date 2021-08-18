Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) Plans $0.19 Final Dividend

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01.

About Contact Energy

Contact Energy Limited generates and sells electricity and natural gas in New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Customer. The Wholesale segment sells electricity to the wholesale electricity market, and commercial and industrial customers. The Customer segment delivers electricity, natural gas, broadband, and other products and services to mass market customers.

