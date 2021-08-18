Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 99,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.56 and a 52-week high of C$12.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.27.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.