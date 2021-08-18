Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 65.0% in July

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,099,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
