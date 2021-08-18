Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Up 65.0% in July

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,099,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

