Cortex 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.05 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,063,271 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

