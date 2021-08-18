Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Christopher P. Lowe Sells 22,000 Shares

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRTX stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. 163,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.70. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cortexyme by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,719,000 after acquiring an additional 148,717 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

